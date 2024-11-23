Germany Sees First Launch For Ciba's Diovan

Following its May 13 approval by the German health authorities, the Bundesinstitut fur Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte, Ciba's new antihypertensive Diovan (valsartan) has now been launched in that market. Diovan is the second of a novel class of antihypertensives, angiotensin II antagonists, the first being Merck & Co's Cozaar (losartan), which was first launched in 1994 and is now available in most markets (see also Marketletter June 3).
The German launch is the first introduction for this new product. Several other approvals are pending, with further introductions expected in other European countries later in 1996. Launches in the USA and Japan are expected in 1997 and 1999, after the necessary approval from the health authorities.
Diovan, which combines blood pressure control comparable to current reference treatments with a more favorable side-effect profile, "offers once daily, round-the-clock treatment of hypertension with excellent tolerability," according to William Jenkins, who is head of clinical development and medicine at Ciba.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze