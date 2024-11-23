Germany Sees First Launch For Ciba's Diovan

Following its May 13 approval by the German health authorities, the Bundesinstitut fur Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte, Ciba's new antihypertensive Diovan (valsartan) has now been launched in that market. Diovan is the second of a novel class of antihypertensives, angiotensin II antagonists, the first being Merck & Co's Cozaar (losartan), which was first launched in 1994 and is now available in most markets (see also Marketletter June 3).

The German launch is the first introduction for this new product. Several other approvals are pending, with further introductions expected in other European countries later in 1996. Launches in the USA and Japan are expected in 1997 and 1999, after the necessary approval from the health authorities.

Diovan, which combines blood pressure control comparable to current reference treatments with a more favorable side-effect profile, "offers once daily, round-the-clock treatment of hypertension with excellent tolerability," according to William Jenkins, who is head of clinical development and medicine at Ciba.