Friday 22 November 2024

Germany to review drug costs savings plan

5 November 2001

German Health Minister Ulla Schmidt has said that the controversial drugcost savings package (Marketletters passim) will be revamped. Responding to widespread criticism of the proposals from the drug industry, the health service, health funds and the medical profession, Ms Schmidt said that the focus of the review will be locally-enforced drug price reductions, which is the main plank of the plan.

The Ministry of Health will consider alternatives to this legal straitjacket, including the drug industry's offer to make a French-style "contribution" to assist the health funds' budgets. In a press interview, Ms Schmidt said this plan was an alternative to the draft legislation on drug pricing, and that she was open to other proposals.

However, she stressed that the target of savings on drug expenditures remained, with the immediate objective of cutting drug costs by 480 million Deutschemarks ($222 million) over the next two years, most of which would be achieved through the price cuts.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze