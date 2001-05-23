GI disease "costs USA at least $42 bill/year"

Cases of gastrointestinal diseases number more than 283 million in theUSA each year, costing the nation at least $42 billion, estimates a new study conducted by The Lewin Group for the American Gastroenterological Association and TAP Pharmaceutical Products.
However, according to Mark Donowitz, a member of the study's advisory board, this "titanic" burden represents just a small part of the problem, as the study examined only 17 out of 300 digestive disorders.
Of the diseases studied, the most prevalent was found to be foodborne illness, with an estimated 135 million US cases annually. Next was non-foodborne gastroenteritis with 76 million cases, then gallbladder disease - 20.5 million, gastroesophageal reflux disease - 18.6 million, irritable bowel syndrome - 15.4 million and peptic ulcer disease - 6.7 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze