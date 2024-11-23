Glaxo Granted Rights To P&G Ulcer Drug

Procter & Gamble has granted Glaxo Wellcome worldwide licensing rights to four patents involving its ulcer eradication drug technology, which allows Glaxo to sell certain ulcer therapies internationally.

In return, Glaxo will make payments to P&G based on sales of its Helicobacter pylori therapy, Tritec/Pylorid (ranitidine bismuth citrate plus anti-infectives), in countries where P&G holds valid patents, including the USA and the UK. Further terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the decision by Glaxo to pay the licensing fees means the avoidance of litigation with the US consumer-products concern, which defends its patents keenly, and also means that Glaxo is free to market Tritec in the USA where it will have to compete with P&G's own ulcer therapy, Helidac, which was due to be launched on December 2.