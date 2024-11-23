Glaxo Leads Pharma World League, Says DDT

Depending on who is counting and how, the world's top pharmaceutical companies have changed position in the sales league table from time to time, and the new Global Market Review 1994 from Definitive Data Tactics (see also Marketletter October 10) puts Glaxo at the top, with Merck & Co second. The global sales figures quoted by DDT, covering 1989 through 1993, are at ex-factory price levels and include all sales outlets, such as pharmacies, hospitals, government agencies, drug stores and international tender business.

As can be seen from the table alongside, the US and European companies continue to dominate the scene, and only one Japanese pharmaceutical company, Takeda, has crept into the top 20 league. The next ten companies include Sankyo at 21, Eisai at 28 and Shionogi Seiyaku at 30. The next 10 include five Japanese drugmakers in the list, Daiichi Pharma, Yamanouchi, Otsuka, Fujisawa, Sumitomo and Chugai.

Over the five-year period covered by the Global Review, B-MS has dropped from number one position to three, Merck has retained the number two slot, having been number one in some of the interceding years, and Glaxo, for the second year, according to the DDT data, has assumed the premier spot in the world pharmaceutical sales table.