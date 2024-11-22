Glaxo News

- Glaxo has launched its Diskus multi-dose powder drug delivery system for asthmatics in Sweden and Norway. The product, which has a provisional tradename of Accuhaler in some markets, will be launched as a delivery system for Serevent (salmeterol) and Flixotide (fluticasone propionate). The initial launch is for the Serevent Accuhaler. During the year, Glaxo expects the product to be launched in 15 to 20 countries. Meantime, Nippon Glaxo, the company's Japanese subsidiary, has received a positive decision from a Tokyo district court regarding patent infringement by Sakai Yakhuin, Taisho Pharm and Choseido Pharm of its Japanese ranitidine patents. All three firms were issued with injunctions to prevent further generic production.