Glaxo Opens Rangoon Office To Boost Sales

Glaxo Holdings Plc opened a representative office in the Burmese capital Rangoon last month, to promote the marketing of its products in that country. Commenting on the move, a spokeswoman for the group's Singapore-based Glaxo Orient Pte said the main objective of the new office will be to introduce Glaxo's products to the people of Burma and enhance the quality of health care there. There are no immediate plans to manufacture locally.
Neil Maidment, Glaxo's executive director for Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East, said Burma offers the company a strong strategic position to enter an important emerging market. The Rangoon office will be managed by five locals who are involved in a range of medical service activities, according to the company.
Steady Progress At Singapore Biotech Center Meantime, Glaxo's new jointly-managed biotechnology center in Singapore is making steady progress, with a large quantity of plants and other natural products having been collected locally and from the region for research to discover new compounds.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze