Glaxo Wellcome 1996 Product Performance

As reported last week, Glaxo Wellcome's 1996 sales growth of 6% to L8.34billion ($13.49 billion) was propelled by new products in the face of declining turnover for the company's lead product, the H2 receptor antagonist Zantac (ranitidine), which has been facing competition from other antiulcerants, notably the proton pump inhibitor omeprazole and other generic H2 RAs.
Excluding Zantac, at constant exchange rates, turnover was up 14% last year, while the world pharmaceutical market grew at just 8%, GW deputy chairman and chief executive Sir Richard Sykes told a press conference in London. Zantac, he added, has dropped from 49% of group turnover in 1990 to just 23% for 1996.
Among its product range, GW notes that it has substantial businesses in respiratory disease, antivirals, antibacterials and diseases of the central nervous system, as well as gastroenterology. Sales of anti-HIV products, which include Retrovir (zidovudine), rose by over 100% to nearly L500 million ($808.5 million), with the company's Epivir/3TC (lamivudine) - launched in 1995 - producing sales of almost L200 million in 1996. Elsewhere in the antiviral area, Zovirax (aciclovir) and Valtrex (valaciclovir) contributed sales of over L850 million, and as Valtrex rolls out around the world, significant growth and market penetration are expected by the company. Of particular benefit to Valtrex, according to Sir Richard, was the use of direct-to-consumer advertising in the USA, where sales more than doubled to reach L23 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze