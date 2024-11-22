Glaxo Wellcome Reveals New Moves In Zantac Litigation

Glaxo Wellcome has announced that it has instituted patent infringement proceedings against Boehringer Ingelheim in the US District Court in Connecticut, alleging that BI is contravening its patents for Zantac (ranitidine hydrochloride).

In May, BI notified Glaxo that it had filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application for a Form 1 crystalline version of ranitidine hydrochloride, for which the patent expires shortly. The company has assured GW that its product does not infringe the patents on Form 2 ranitidine, which are valid until 2002, but GW has always insisted that Form 1 ranitidine cannot be made without infringing the Form 2 patents.

GW has already taken infringement action against Novopharm and Geneva subsidiary Genpharm, which have also filed ANDAs for Form 1 ranitidine in the USA. In addition, the company says that it has discovered that another US company, TorPharm Inc, has also filed an ANDA for its Form 1 version, and GW says it is "considering all the courses of action which are open to it."