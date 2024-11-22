Glaxo Wellcome Reveals New Moves In Zantac Litigation

Glaxo Wellcome has announced that it has instituted patent infringement proceedings against Boehringer Ingelheim in the US District Court in Connecticut, alleging that BI is contravening its patents for Zantac (ranitidine hydrochloride).
In May, BI notified Glaxo that it had filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application for a Form 1 crystalline version of ranitidine hydrochloride, for which the patent expires shortly. The company has assured GW that its product does not infringe the patents on Form 2 ranitidine, which are valid until 2002, but GW has always insisted that Form 1 ranitidine cannot be made without infringing the Form 2 patents.
GW has already taken infringement action against Novopharm and Geneva subsidiary Genpharm, which have also filed ANDAs for Form 1 ranitidine in the USA. In addition, the company says that it has discovered that another US company, TorPharm Inc, has also filed an ANDA for its Form 1 version, and GW says it is "considering all the courses of action which are open to it."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze