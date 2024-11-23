Glaxo Wellcome's Nimbex Gets UK Appro

Glaxo Wellcome has received approval from the UK Medicines Control Agency to market Nimbex (cisatracurium besylate). This is an intermediate-duration muscle relaxant which is metabolized without depending on the liver or the kidney, says GW, and it demonstrates enhanced cardiovascular stability.

Nimbex has been approved for intubation and maintenance of muscle relaxation during surgery and intensive care. The company expects the product to be available in the UK early next year. This is the first approval for Nimbex, which has also been submitted to other regulatory authorities around the world, including the USA.