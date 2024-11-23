Glaxo Wellcome's Tritec Cleared In USA

Glaxo Wellcome has been granted approval of Tritec (ranitidine bismuth citrate) for use in combination with Abbott Laboratories' Biaxin (clarithromycin) for the eradication of Helicobacter pylori infection associated with active duodenal ulcers. The product will be launched in September.
Tritec, known as Pylorid outside the USA, has been marketed since September 1995 in the UK and has received regulatory approvals in several other countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy and New Zealand.
Tritec will be marketed by the same sales force which markets Zantac (ranitidine), but Tritec will now become the primary promotional focus for the team. For H pylori eradication, the recommended dose is 400mg twice daily for four weeks, and clarithromycin 500mg three times daily for the first two weeks.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze