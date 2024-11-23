Glaxo Wellcome Selling Production Unit To ChiRex

US contract manufacturing company ChiRex is to buy from UK-based GlaxoWellcome the latter's pharmaceutical production facility at Annan, Scotland. As part of the proposed deal, GW will award ChiRex a five-year contract of up to $450 million, of which $250 million is guaranteed, to supply certain pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients.
The proposed agreement calls for ChiRex to buy all the buildings, land and equipment at the 154-acre Annan site, comprising three main production buildings for L40 million ($6.6 million), plus certain working capital. ChiRex will continue to manufacture products currently made at Annan and plans to invest L30 million over five years to accommodate newly-contracted products and to modify the facility for general purpose manufacturing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze