Glaxo Wellcome/SmithKline Beecham merger completed at last

The long wait that Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham have had toendure in completing their merger is now over, after the deal was finally cleared by the US Federal Trade Commission and the UK High Court. Trading in GlaxoSmithKline shares in London and New York started on December 27 (see also page 11).

Jean-Pierre Garnier, GSK's chief executive, said that the new entity "is well placed to respond to the health care challenges of the twenty-first century," noting its position as market leader "in four of the five largest therapeutic categories in the pharmaceutical industry."

Market leader in four out of five areas