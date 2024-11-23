Glaxo Wellcome Supports Strong Patents

Glaxo Wellcome says it supports efforts by the US Senate Judiciary Committee to examine the risks to biomedical research and international patent protection of backing away from the intellectual property protection established by the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, as is proposed.

The proposal put forward by Senator David Pryor (Marketletters passim) would benefit one special interest, the generic drug industry, according to GW. Although GATT changed patent terms for all industries, Sen Pryor's proposal would roll back patents for only a small group of medicines that the generic industry wants to copy. This would result in fewer research incentives for a company seeking the next generation of medicines than a company seeking the next generation of roller skates or running shoes - "surely public policy turned on its head," said GW.