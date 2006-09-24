GlaxoSmithKline in deal to supply HIV/AIDS drugs to Russia

UK-headquartered GlaxoSmithKline reports that it has reached an agreement with the Russian government to supply antiretroviral medicines, for the treatment of HIV/AIDS, at discounted prices. The accord is the first direct, federal purchase of antiretrovirals in Russia, says GSK, the world's second largest drugmaker by sales.

Under the terms of the deal, GSK will supply more than 90,000 treatment packs to the Russian government of its HIV drugs: Combivir (lamivudine a nd zidovudine), Epivir (lamivudine) and Ziagen (abacivir) by the end of 2006. These medicines, which are used as mainstay treatment for HIV, will be dispensed by hospital centers across the whole of Russia. This will help the country's government meet its target of reaching 15,000 patients by the end of 2006 and this target has been doubled to 30,000 in 2007, notes GSK.

Drugs discounted nearly 70%