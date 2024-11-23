Global Branding Is A Must For Pharmaceuticals

Amid all the changes and pressures affecting the international pharmaceutical industry of the late 20th century, one of the most significant trends is the growing commitment to, and understanding of, the importance of global branding and the development of global brands.

"It is through the development of truly global brands that this industry will find its greatest protection and strength," argued David Wood at the European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association annual conference in Barcelona, Spain. Mr Wood, chairman of New York-based David Wood Associates, international experts on global brand consultancy and name development, was a key speaker at the session on "Tomorrow's World."

"The concept of global branding is exciting, and is important to the future well-being of the industry," he told delegates. As shown already by many consumer products, the future lies in giant global brands which exhibit certain common consistent features such as brand name, product logo, color and typeface, marketing strategy and product position. He added that a global advertising campaign was not essential.