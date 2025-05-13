Global Drug Delivery and Formulation Summit

The DDF Summit is a premier event for professionals in drug delivery, formulation, and device development. Celebrating its 16th edition, the summit offers a comprehensive three-day program featuring over 100 scientific presentations and more than 90 senior industry speakers. Attendees will benefit from four parallel content streams, allowing for a tailored experience that addresses specific challenges and interests.
