Global Drug Delivery and Formulation Summit

4 June 20256 June 2025
Berlin, GermanyMaritim proArte Hotel
A leading event for professionals in drug delivery, formulation, and device development.

The DDF Summit is a premier event for professionals in drug delivery, formulation, and device development. Celebrating its 16th edition, the summit offers a comprehensive three-day program featuring over 100 scientific presentations and more than 90 senior industry speakers. Attendees will benefit from four parallel content streams, allowing for a tailored experience that addresses specific challenges and interests.


Highlights:

  • Case studies on enabling bioperformance prediction through data analytics
  • Engineering prodrug therapies for infectious diseases and cancer therapy
  • Development of high-volume wearable drug delivery systems
  • Targeted delivery of pharmacological agents in the vascular system
  • The evolving paradigm of post-market safety reporting for combination products

Company Spotlight

Cidara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. The firm is applying its proprietary Cloudbreak platform to develop antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases.




