Friday 22 November 2024

GLOBAL MARKETS AND FACTORS FOR SUCCESS

5 April 1992

As the geographical borders between pharmaceutical markets begin to disappear, so do the differences among the critical success factors for US-based versus European-based companies, according to William Parfet, president of the Upjohn Company.

He told the Financial Times/Coopers & Lybrand World Pharmaceuticals conference in London last month (Marketletter March 23) that the industry is globalizing rapidly, and that companies need to monitor, anticipate, adapt to and influence the changing rules of the game. These are conditions that can give European-based manufacturers a competitive edge over the US- and Japanese-based companies, he noted, because European companies have had to learn long ago how to adapt their organizations and processes to succeed simultaneously in markedly different national markets, government environments, and economies.

However, he added, companies which have traditionally concentrated on giant, single-country markets have learned how to organize for efficiencies of scale that may also be advantageous in a world where market needs are global and the influences of regulators are homogenizing. "In short," he told the meeting, "I'm proposing that the critical success factors for the pharmaceutical industry are the same, regardless of where one competes in the 1990s, but companies with historical origins in the USA, or Europe or along the Pacific Rim each bring a different facility for implementing those factors."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze