Sunday 24 November 2024

Global medicines spending to rise 30% by 2018 to $1.3 trillion, says IMS

20 November 2014

More specialty drug innovation, greater patient access to medicines and reduced impact from patent expiries will be the primary drivers of an increase in global medicine spending of up to 30% by 2018.

The increase in annual spending will spike this year when absolute growth will be about $70 billion, up from $44 billion in 2013 and $26 billion in 2012, according to new research released today by the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics.

The report, The Global Outlook for Medicines Through 2018, found that the total global spend for pharmaceuticals will increase by $305-$335 billion on a constant-dollar basis, compared to $219 billion during the past five years. Global spending is forecast to grow at a 4%-7% compound annual rate over the next five years, with most countries experiencing an increase in drug expenditure per capita. Spending is measured at the ex-manufacturer level before adjusting for rebates, discounts, taxes and other adjustments that affect net sales received by manufacturers. The impact of these factors is estimated to reduce growth by $60-$80 billion, or around 25% of the growth forecast over the next five years.

US market growth to remain strong

Growth in the US market will remain strong, disproportionate to its population growth; this is driven by fewer patent expiries than in previous years, innovative product launches and rising prices. In the USA, the largest impact on spending growth will be less impact from patent expiries, further implementation of the Affordable Care Act, an aging population and price increases.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze