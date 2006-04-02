GMP standards soon for Russian drug firms

The Russian drug market grew 35% in 2005, as the country continued its recovery from the 1998 economic crisis. A report published by the Novosti Russian news agency outlines the changes in the Russian market, as the indus-try prepares itself for the introduction of Good Manu-facturing Practice standards.
Russia's market "over $9 billion"
According to research published by the DSM Group, the total Russian pharmaceutical market in 2005 amounted to $9.01 billion, or 2.0% of the global sector. The figure includes medicines, biologically-active food additives and medical preparations. Only Brazil's market grew faster last year, with Russia's growth being comparable to that of China in percentage terms.
