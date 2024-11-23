Godard Goes As Hoechst Changes Tack

Only a week after announcing a speeding up of the integration of theFrench pharmaceutical affiliate Roussel Uclaf in the revamped drug sector of Hoechst (Marketletter December 16, 1996), the German company announced the replacement of Jean-Pierre Godard as head of its pharmaceuticals division - Hoechst Marion Roussel - by Richard Markham (a former deputy president of Merck & Co and a former president of MMD), with effect January 1. Hoechst said that Mr Godard had completed his mission in the group with success in integrating the different cultures and in reorganizing the drug sector.
Mr Godard, who will remain head of the Roussel Uclaf SA's management team, was one of the main architects of the acquisition by Hoechst of Marion Merrell Dow in 1995. His continuing presence as head of RU provides reassurance for the French workforce of over 8,000 after the integration, which has lead to worldwide job cuts and the closure of seven research centers, six production sites and half the group's 70 plants.
