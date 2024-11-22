Friday 22 November 2024

Good Interims From Yamanouchi

14 November 1994

Yamanouchi has announced sales growth of 6.1% in the first six months of fiscal 1995 to 136.3 billion yen ($1.4 billion). Sales of its antiulcerant Gaster (famotidine) were reported to be strong. The company's recurring profits were 29.5 billion yen, ahead 5.4% and net profits advanced 2.1% to 16 billion yen.

For the full year, the company expects to achieve sales of 265 billion yen, ahead 2% of the previous year's turnover, and recurring profits are expected to be virtually flat at around 54.5 billion yen.

...And Flatter Ones For Daiichi Also posting interim results is Daiichi Pharmaceutical. Sales in the first six months of fiscal 1995 were 105.7 billion yen, rising 1.3%. The company's recurring profits were 20 billion yen, ahead 2.9%, and net profits rose 3.3% to 9.4 billion yen. Sales of antibacterial products were said to have boosted earnings. It was also noted that cost-cutting had had a favorable impact.

