Good start to 2001 for UCB pharma

Thanks to healthy progress in the pharmaceutical sector in the firstquarter of 2001, UCB's prospects remain favorable, despite pressure margins in chemicals and films, the company revealed at its annual general meeting this month. Among pharmaceuticals, sales are benefiting from the good progress of the antiallergy drug Zyrtec, the launch of Keppra (levetiracetam) and products acquired from Fujirebio in Japan.

Zyrtec sales in the USA reached 205 million euros, a rise of 34% on the like, year-earlier period. Zyrtec-D, a decongestant combination, has received an approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration and, in Japan, sales reached 80 million euros, up 14.3%. Within Europe, UCB notes, its new antiallergic Xyzal/ Xusal (levoceterizine) has been well received in Germany and has just been registered in Switzerland.

Turnover of Keppra (levetiracetam) was nearly 20 million euros in the three months. This new antiepileptic was introduced in the USA and Switzerland in mid-2000, as well as in Germany and the UK at the beginning of this year.