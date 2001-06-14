Good start to 2001 for UCB pharma

Thanks to healthy progress in the pharmaceutical sector in the firstquarter of 2001, UCB's prospects remain favorable, despite pressure margins in chemicals and films, the company revealed at its annual general meeting this month. Among pharmaceuticals, sales are benefiting from the good progress of the antiallergy drug Zyrtec, the launch of Keppra (levetiracetam) and products acquired from Fujirebio in Japan.
Zyrtec sales in the USA reached 205 million euros, a rise of 34% on the like, year-earlier period. Zyrtec-D, a decongestant combination, has received an approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration and, in Japan, sales reached 80 million euros, up 14.3%. Within Europe, UCB notes, its new antiallergic Xyzal/ Xusal (levoceterizine) has been well received in Germany and has just been registered in Switzerland.
Turnover of Keppra (levetiracetam) was nearly 20 million euros in the three months. This new antiepileptic was introduced in the USA and Switzerland in mid-2000, as well as in Germany and the UK at the beginning of this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze