GPC Biotech begins Ph II satraplatin study in NSCLC

German biopharmaceutical firm GPC Biotech AG says that it has begun a Phase II trial of satraplatin, in combination with Genentech's Tarceva (erlotinib), as a first-line therapy for inoperable or advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients who are over 70 years old. The study, which is expected to enroll 120 patients at 20 research centers in the USA and Europe, will assess the product's impact on progression-free survival, as well as overall response and safety.
The firm added that a Phase III trial of the drug, in combination with prednisone, as a second-line treatment for hormone refractory prostate cancer is ongoing and has completed patient enrollment.
