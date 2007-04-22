GPC files satraplatin NDA with US FDA

German drugmaker GPC Biotech AG says that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted its New Drug Application for satraplatin in combination with prednisone for patients with hormone-refractory prostate cancer (HRPC) whose prior chemotherapy has failed, and granted the NDA priority review status.
GPC completed the rolling submission of the NDA for satraplatin on February 15, and the application will now be reviewed under the procedure for accelerated approval. The investigational drug is a member of the platinum family of compounds which are a critical part of modern chemotherapy treatments and are used against a wide variety of cancers. Unlike the platinum drugs currently on the market, all of which require intravenous administration, satraplatin is an orally bioavailable compound and is given as capsules that patients can take at home, GPC noted.
A Phase III registrational SPARC trial is evaluating satraplatin plus prednisone versus placebo plus prednisone in 950 patients with hormone-refractory prostate cancer who have failed prior chemotherapy. Data from the trial on progression-free survival and on safety have been presented at recent medical conferences. In accordance with the recommendation of the independent Data Monitoring Board for the SPARC trial, patients who have not progressed continue to be treated and all patients will be followed for overall survival.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze