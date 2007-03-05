Friday 22 November 2024

Graffinity in research deal with Amgen

5 March 2007

Germany's Graffinity Pharmaceuticals GmbH has entered into a research collaboration with US biotechnology major Amgen.

Under the terms of the agreement, Graffinity will receive technology access fees and success payments for the generation of novel small-molecule hits against a broad range of drug targets. Amgen will gain access to Graffinity's proprietary fragment-based drug discovery technology which uses chemical microarrays to screen for small-molecule fragments that bind to a variety of drug targets which play a key role in major human diseases. The identification of novel modes of action and chemistry is a major focus of the collaboration. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Mathias Woker, chief business officer of Graffinity, stated: "we are very pleased that Amgen has decided to partner with us. The novel chemistry that our technology can introduce into a medicinal chemistry program is one of the major reasons why fragments have become a new standard in drug discovery programs of large pharma and biotech companies. Graffinity offers one of the largest fragment libraries commercially available today with about 20,000 fragments and 90,000 lead-like structures."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze