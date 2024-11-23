Greek Drug Industry Association Changes

The Association of Pharmaceutical Companies of Greece has changed itsnamed to the Hellenic Association of Pharmaceutical Companies, and has introduced major structural changes.

The number of members of the board of directors has been increased from 11 to 15, to include more of the leading companies, and an Executive Committee of Vice Presidents has been established to undertake the duties previously handled by the president and the vice president.

The Executive Committee members are grouped into three teams, each of which has primary responsibility for: increasing awareness of the importance of innovation and research for the public health and the national economy; promoting the achievements of local potential in production facilities, which are becoming increasingly less-used due to local pricing policies; and compiling a detailed description of the economic and political framework in which the industry now operates, as well as a comprehensive pharmaceutical policy proposal to be put to the authorities.