Greek Drug Price Moves Proposal

Representatives of Greek pharmaceutical manufacturers and importershave warned the government that its proposal to introduce new pricing for pharmaceutical products, beginning on August 1, following the comprehensive product "recosting" exercise which has been carried out this month (Marketletter July 7), will lead to "great confusion" and product shortages.

Given that these developments are taking place during the vacation period, the manufacturers have stated that they are unable to cope with these changes.

To alleviate the problem, the industry representatives suggested to the government that pharmacists be allowed to choose whether to sell their current product stocks at their existing prices or at the new levels, which have been arrived at using different cost elements and taxes.