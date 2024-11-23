Greek Firms Seek Drug Ban Reversal

Greek pharmaceutical manufacturers and importers have requested theMinistry of Social Security to reverse its prohibition on pharmacists from dispensing prescriptions for medicines which include quinolones or third-generation cephalosporins unless the prescription has been accompanied by a sensitivity test (Marketletter March 10).

Industry spokesmen say the ban presents a danger to public health and also to some companies' sales, while providing no financial benefit for the public. Under the decree, pharmacists who do fill prescriptions which are not accompanied by a sensitivity test will not be reimbursed.

Meantime, a Ministry of Health decree has come into effect which states that hospitals will not be allowed to order medicines from suppliers unless they have previously reserved sufficient funds in order to be able to make the payment. This has produced a decline in hospital drug sales, especially of antibiotics, according to reports in the Express and Naftemporiki newspapers.