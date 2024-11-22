Greek Pharma market "Revolution" Forecast

The Greek pharmaceutical industry is expecting a "revolution" this year, particularly in the area of pricing and listing of drugs for social security reimbursement, according to local industry sources. They told the Marketletter last week that following the report to the government this month of a specialist committee, the industry expects official announcements shortly on:

- how drug prices will be fixed in future;

- qualifications for a drug's inclusion for social security (IKA) reimbursement;