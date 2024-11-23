Green Campaign Gears Up Against Biotech Patenting

With the adoption of the "common position" on the biotechnologypatenting directive by European Union ministers only just past (ie November 27), there is mounting evidence that environmental groups across Europe are starting afresh to mount opposition to the directive, in preparation for its return to the European Parliament for second reading.
The revitalized Green campaign has already involved the Green group of the European Parliament hosting a conference of anti-biotechnology activists including clinical geneticists, animal welfare groups and patient groups, devoted to defeating the "life patenting" directive.
Meanwhile, as far away as Bangkok, Thailand, delegations from eight developing countries, again prompted by Green activists, have met to discuss rules of consent for the patenting of genetic materials originating from indigenous peoples - a key issue which will beits fought over in the European Parliament.
