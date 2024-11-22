Green Cross' Sales Advance in 1994

Sales were higher at Green Cross of Japan in 1994. On an unconsolidated basis sales for the year were 81.4 billion yen ($910.9 million), up 1.5%. Consolidated sales advanced 3.7% to 114.3 billion yen. Unconsolidated ordinary profits declined 10.1% to 4.4 billion yen, while net profits advanced 29% to 1.4 billion yen. On a consolidated basis, ordinary and net profits declined 11.1% to 4.6 billion yen and 11.1% to 1.6 billion yen respectively.
Sales of the firm's leading product Liple (alprostadil) grew 7.3% to 17.6 billion yen in 1994. Venoglobulin, a blood component, generated turnover of 11.9 billion yen, up 1.7%. Sales of Serotone (azasetroan HCl), which was introduced in April last year, were 1.2 billion yen.
