Green Cross Therapy For HIV Starts Second Phase II Study

Green Cross of Japan plans to expand clinical testing of HIV-IT, itsgene therapy for HIV infection, in collaboration with US partner Chiron. Green Cross has supplied another $4 million in funding for 1997, which will be used to conduct a second Phase II trial of the immunotherapeutic, this time in combination with HIV protease inhibitor drugs.
Chiron and Green Cross started a Phase II trial of HIV-IT in December 1994 in approximately 200 patients. The therapy consists of a non-replicating retroviral vector that delivers the genes encoding the HIV env and rev proteins, which is delivered via intramuscular injection. Data from preclinical and Phase I trials suggest that this approach can induce a cytotoxic T lymphocyte response against HIV-infected cells.
Most of the patients enrolled into the first Phase II study were not on antiretroviral therapy at the outset, but were allowed to start treatment over the course of the study. The second trial will allow a more prospectively-defined appraisal of the combination of HIV-IT with antiretroviral regimens.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze