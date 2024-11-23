Saturday 23 November 2024

Growing OTC Market In Hungary

21 July 1996

Because of the former selective drug market in Hungary, the majority of medicines - especially imported ones - were prescription-only. However, Tamas Paal, director general of the National Drug Institute, told the 32nd annual meeting of the European Proprietary Medicines Manufacturers' Association meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, as a result of prescription to non-prescription switches in early 1995, a substantial increase in the number of both domestic and imported over-the-counter medicines was observed.

According to MTI Econews, non-prescription drugs account for around 15%-17% of all medicines consumed in Hungary, a similar figure as in most other European countries.

The biggest problem hindering further switches, according to Mr Paal, is the fact that the Hungarian Health Insurance Fund is reluctant to reimburse any non-prescription medicines. Since prices are high, extensive Rx-to-OTC switches may reduce the affordability of medicines considerably for several patient groups.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze