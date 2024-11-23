Growing OTC Market In Hungary

Because of the former selective drug market in Hungary, the majority of medicines - especially imported ones - were prescription-only. However, Tamas Paal, director general of the National Drug Institute, told the 32nd annual meeting of the European Proprietary Medicines Manufacturers' Association meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, as a result of prescription to non-prescription switches in early 1995, a substantial increase in the number of both domestic and imported over-the-counter medicines was observed.

According to MTI Econews, non-prescription drugs account for around 15%-17% of all medicines consumed in Hungary, a similar figure as in most other European countries.

The biggest problem hindering further switches, according to Mr Paal, is the fact that the Hungarian Health Insurance Fund is reluctant to reimburse any non-prescription medicines. Since prices are high, extensive Rx-to-OTC switches may reduce the affordability of medicines considerably for several patient groups.