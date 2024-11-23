Growth At Corange In 1995

Corange of Bermuda, parent company of the German firm Boehringer Mannheim, achieved net income in 1995 of $316.4 million, up 46.7%. Operational income was ahead 16.8% to $485 million. Sales for the year were $3.9 billion, up 14%.
The Boehringer Mannheim group produced 83% of Corange's 1995 revenues with $3.3 billion. The German firm's therapeutics division achieved turnover of $1.1 billion, the patient care division generated sales of $978 million, laboratory diagnostics sales were $1 billion, and the biochemicals division achieved turnover of $222 million. All divisions posted growth in 1995.
The DuPuy group, an orthopedics business, reported sales of $657 million, up 14%.
