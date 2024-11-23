Growth For Chinoin In 1995

Hungarian pharmaceutical company Chinoin achieved sales of 22.2 billion forint ($145.3 million) in 1995, an increase of 22.2% on the previous year, reports MTI Econews. Of this total, 8.7 billion forint represented pharmaceutical exports, down from 11.5 billion forint in 1994. Domestic drug sales amounted to just over 7 billion forint, up 16%. Half of the total came from subsidies on the retail price of medicines.
Gross and net profits were 6.36 billion forint in 1995, up 58.2%. Chinoin is exempt from profit taxes. The firm's royalties in 1995 were 2.1 billion forint, up 20%, with the largest royalties coming from license fees for selegiline in North America and for ipriflavone in western Europe and Japan. Chinoin's North American patent on selegiline expires in June.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze