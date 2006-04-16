Friday 22 November 2024

GSK and Kissei sign licensing deal

16 April 2006

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline says it has entered into a licensing deal with Japan's Kissei Pharmaceuticals relating to the latter's inhibitors of sodium-dependent renal glucose transporter type 2 (SGLT2). The firms believe that the agents have the potential to form a new class of antidiabetic treatments.

The preclinical development work that Kissei has already undertaken has established that the inhibitors function by reducing glucose absorption by the kidneys, leading to the increased excretion of any excess by the body. In addition, this mechanism appears to relieve hyperglycemia without demanding the production of higher levels of insulin by pancreatic beta cells which, when stressed over time in diabetes type 2, can fail.

Under the terms of the agreement, GSK has exclusive rights to develop and market the inhibitors worldwide, excluding Japan, Korea, China and Taiwan. In return, Kissei is set to receive an upfront fee, developmental milestone payments and royalties based on eventual product sales. Further financial details of the accord were not made public.

