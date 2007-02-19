GSK and XenoPort to co-develop XP13512 for RLS and Neuropathic pain indications

UK-based drug major GlaxoSmithKline and California, USA-headquartered biopharmaceutical company Xenoport have entered into an exclusive agreement regarding the latter's compound XP13512. The deal, which covers the drug's development as a treatment for both restless legs syndrome and various neuropathic pain indications, applies worldwide, with the exclusion of certain Asian countries, where it has been already licensed to Japanese pharmaceutical firm Astellas Pharma.

Phase II/III trials in RLS and pain ongoing

The companies said that the drug, which is a patented prodrug of gabapentin (the active ingredient in Pfizer's anticonvulsant Neurtontin), has improved bioavailability when compared with other forms via its utilization of high capacity transport mechanisms in the gut. The firms added that it is currently in Phase III assessment for RLS and Phase II trials for neuropathic pain, and that results from previous clinical studies have been positive.