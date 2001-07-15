GSK in nicotine patch link-up with Taisho

GlaxoSmithKline and Taisho Pharmaceutical have agreed to jointlydevelop and market smoking cessation products in Japan. Under the terms of the deal, GSK's Japanese unit will supply nicotine patches, which Taisho will sell and distribute, the former said.

The move comes soon after Pharmacia and Takeda Chemical Industries reached an agreement in which the latter has exclusive distribution rights in Japan for the Nicorette brand of smoking cessation products. (Marketletter May 21). Pharmacia has just received Japanese approval for over-the-counter use of Nicorette.