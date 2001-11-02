GSK's Coreg cleared for severe heart failure

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved GlaxoSmithKline's Coreg(carvedilol) for the treatment of severe heart failure. The drug is already approved for the treatment of mild-to-moderate HF, and is now the only beta-blocking agent indicated in the USA to increase survival in mild, moderate and severe HF patients.

Approval for Coreg in the new indication was based on the results of the COPERNICUS trial, which showed that treatment with the beta blocker reduced the risk of death in patients with severe heart failure by 35% compared to placebo (Marketletter November 20, 2000).