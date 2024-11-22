Guerbert Opts For Independence

The French producer of radiology contrast media, Laboratoires Guerbert, has reported stagnation in sales for the first six months of 1994 and a 1.2% downturn in net profits.
During the summer, two of its main competitors, Sterling Winthrop and Bristol-Myers Squibb, sold their contrast media sectors to Hafslund Nycomed of Norway and Bracco of Italy respectively (Marketletters passim). The companies dominate the market and have now been considerably reduced but Guerbert has reaffirmed its intention to remain independent. Michel Guerbert, company president, said a ceaseless stream of purchase offers have been received.
Guerbet's market share in France has increased by 1% in the past six months, rising to over 50% against 26% for Schering AG and 23% for Nycomed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze