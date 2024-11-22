Guerbert Opts For Independence

The French producer of radiology contrast media, Laboratoires Guerbert, has reported stagnation in sales for the first six months of 1994 and a 1.2% downturn in net profits.

During the summer, two of its main competitors, Sterling Winthrop and Bristol-Myers Squibb, sold their contrast media sectors to Hafslund Nycomed of Norway and Bracco of Italy respectively (Marketletters passim). The companies dominate the market and have now been considerably reduced but Guerbert has reaffirmed its intention to remain independent. Michel Guerbert, company president, said a ceaseless stream of purchase offers have been received.

Guerbet's market share in France has increased by 1% in the past six months, rising to over 50% against 26% for Schering AG and 23% for Nycomed.