Guilford loses 20% of workforce over Gliadel

The USA's Guilford Pharmaceuticals has implemented a program of strategic reorganization, focusing its efforts on sales of its flagship product, the brain cancer drug, Gliadel Wafer (polifeprosan 20 with carmustine implant), and the clinical development of its novel hypnotic, Aquavan Injection (GPI 15715), from the pipeline and onto the market.

Since December 2004, the firm has reduced its workforce from 300 to 238 positions. Several of these roles have already been eliminated through attrition, while an extra 38 jobs have gone as part of the actual restructuring program.

Guilford says the move will help streamline its workforce to conserve finances and "ensure the alignment of personnel with our operational needs," according to chief executive Dean Mitchell.