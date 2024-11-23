GUSTO III: Activase Fends Off Retevase Challenge

Genentech has ridden through a competitive challenge from BoehringerMannheim in the lucrative thrombolysis market. The results of the GUSTO III study failed to show that BM's Rapilysin/Retevase (reteplase; r-PA) was superior to Genentech's Activase (alteplase; t-PA) in reducing mortality after acute myocardial infarction.
The results of GUSTO III were reported at the American College of Cardiology meeting in Anaheim, California, on March 17. Eric Topol of the Cleveland Clinic in the USA, who chaired the study, said that there was clearly no suggestion from the data that reteplase was superior to alteplase, but the two drugs were similar. "The 30-day results showed no statistically significant difference, with a 0.2% absolute mortality difference favoring t-PA," he commented.
David Stump, Genentech's vice president of clinical research, said that the primary hypothesis of the GUSTO III trial was to see if r-PA was superior. "Since this primary hypothesis was not proven, Activase remains a standard of care in the management of AMI," he noted, adding "we believe there is no reason for physicians to change their prescribing habits."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze