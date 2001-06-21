GW Pharma placing to bring in L25 million

GW Pharmaceuticals of the UK, which is developing a cannabis-basedtreatment for multiple sclerosis, says that its placing to go on London's Alternative Investment Market has been oversubscribed more than six times. The firm now expects to raise L25 million ($35.2 million), compared with an earlier estimate of L16 million (Marketletter May 21), which will give the company a value of L175 million.

GW's cannabis product for MS is in Phase III trials and the proceeds from the placing will help push along development of a treatment based on the drug for rheumatoid arthritis. The market for cannabis-based drugs is potentially a huge one, and analysts believe that peak sales for GW's MS drug could be L500 million.

