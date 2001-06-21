GW Pharma placing to bring in L25 million

GW Pharmaceuticals of the UK, which is developing a cannabis-basedtreatment for multiple sclerosis, says that its placing to go on London's Alternative Investment Market has been oversubscribed more than six times. The firm now expects to raise L25 million ($35.2 million), compared with an earlier estimate of L16 million (Marketletter May 21), which will give the company a value of L175 million.
GW's cannabis product for MS is in Phase III trials and the proceeds from the placing will help push along development of a treatment based on the drug for rheumatoid arthritis. The market for cannabis-based drugs is potentially a huge one, and analysts believe that peak sales for GW's MS drug could be L500 million.
Expanding into Europe and North America
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze