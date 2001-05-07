GW's cannabis trials move into Phase III

GW Pharmaceuticals is extending its medicinal cannabis trials intoPhase III trials involving patients with multiple sclerosis and other conditions, and has also received regulatory approval to start clinical trials in Canada. In previous trials, the firm's product, which is administered via a sublingual spray device, demonstrated a significant reduction in pain, muscle spasm and bladder dysfunction, as well as improved neurological function, without psychoactive side effects. GW has invested L12 million ($17 million) in this research and hopes that the drug will be launched in 2003.
