Hana initiates PhII Talotrexin trial

USA-based biopharmaceutical company Hana Biosciences says it has begun a Phase II clinical trial of the drug Talotrexin (PT-523) used in the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-small cell lung cancer. The firm adds that the primary goal of this study is to demonstrate an improvement in overall survival.

Talotrexin is a novel non-polyglutamatable antifolate drug which has demonstrated improved antitumor activity in a range of preclinical cancer models.

During the program, NSCLC patients who have failed on a minimum of two regimens, including chemotherapy and epidermal growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor treatment, will be enrolled in the study. Subjects will receive the drug on a 21-day therapy cycle. Secondary measures assessed during the trial will include overall response rate, time to progression and progression free survival.