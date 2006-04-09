Hana initiates PhII Talotrexin trial

USA-based biopharmaceutical company Hana Biosciences says it has begun a Phase II clinical trial of the drug Talotrexin (PT-523) used in the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-small cell lung cancer. The firm adds that the primary goal of this study is to demonstrate an improvement in overall survival.
Talotrexin is a novel non-polyglutamatable antifolate drug which has demonstrated improved antitumor activity in a range of preclinical cancer models.
During the program, NSCLC patients who have failed on a minimum of two regimens, including chemotherapy and epidermal growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor treatment, will be enrolled in the study. Subjects will receive the drug on a 21-day therapy cycle. Secondary measures assessed during the trial will include overall response rate, time to progression and progression free survival.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze