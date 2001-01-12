Hand-held computers "can improve patient safety, create savings"

While doctors now use Palm Pilots and other hand-held computersprimarily for reference, billing data and writing prescriptions, proponents feel these devices can improve patient safety by reducing mistakes, reports the New York Times. The devices could also mean large savings for doctors, health plans and insurers through reduced paperwork and delays in approvals and payments, while customers would benefit since doctors could easily ascertain which drugs are covered by their insurance plans.

At least 50 firms are involved in promoting the devices, says the NYT, with some getting help from Palm and Microsoft, which are competing to provide software. A partial list of companies in the new field includes:

For the Palm: - ePocrates, offering data on drug doses and interaction (about 90,000 doctors have already downloaded a free early version, says the NYT): partners with Palm, AdvancePCS, Caremark, Cigna, Eli Lilly, ConnectiCare; - iScribe, for prescription writing and testing direct transmission to pharmacies by fax or e-mail: partners with Johnson & Johnson and Triple i prescription pads; and - MDEverywhere, which has developed software to help doctors keep track of billable hours: partners with Siemens and MedQuist;