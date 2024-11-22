Hauser & PharmaPrint In $20 Million Deal

Hauser has announced the signing of contracts valued at $20 million overthe next three years with California-based PharmaPrint. Under the terms of the agreement, Hauser will provide R&D services focused on Pharma-Print's herbal-based products, and will manufacture various botanical extracts in its Colorado facilities for delivery to the latter beginning early 1998.

Dean Stull, Hauser's chief executive, said that his company's expertise in natural products' purification, combined with PharmaPrint's technology and market access, "position both companies to become leaders in the dietary supplements industry." The news follows PharmaPrint's recent deal with American Home Products, valued at $43.5 million (Marketletter October 27).