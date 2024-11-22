Havrix Gains Chinese Approval

SmithKline Beecham has gained registration approval in China for its hepatitis A vaccine Havrix. The vaccine is now registered in more than 40 countries.
SB is to cooperate with the China National Biological Products Corporation and the Shanghai Institute of Biological Products in building a Shanghai-based joint venture which will manufacture, market and distribute Havrix. The vaccine will be available in China later this year.
Approximately one million cases of hepatitis A are reported each year in China, although the company says that this is likely to be an underestimation. The price of the vaccine in China was not revealed by the firm.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze