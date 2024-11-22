Havrix Gains Chinese Approval

SmithKline Beecham has gained registration approval in China for its hepatitis A vaccine Havrix. The vaccine is now registered in more than 40 countries.

SB is to cooperate with the China National Biological Products Corporation and the Shanghai Institute of Biological Products in building a Shanghai-based joint venture which will manufacture, market and distribute Havrix. The vaccine will be available in China later this year.

Approximately one million cases of hepatitis A are reported each year in China, although the company says that this is likely to be an underestimation. The price of the vaccine in China was not revealed by the firm.