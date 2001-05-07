Health Canada approves Draxis' Hectorol

The Therapeutic Products Program of Health Canada has approved Draxis'vitamin D pro-hormone Hectorol (doxercalciferol) for the treatment of elevated parathyroid hormone levels in the blood for the management of secondary hyperparathyroidism in patients who are undergoing chronic renal dialysis and can no longer produce endogenous D-hormones.
Bone Care International, which developed Hectorol and licensed the marketing rights to the drug in Canada exclusively to Draxis, received US Food and Drug Administration approval for Hectorol capsules in 1999 and Hectorol injection last year. Charles Bishop, chief executive of Bone Care, said: "we are pleased that Hectorol is now approved in both the USA and Canada, and we plan to initiate the European registration process later this year."
